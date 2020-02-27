B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $117,284.94.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

