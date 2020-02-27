B. Riley Comments on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NEM stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.38. 549,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,820 shares of company stock worth $1,496,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

