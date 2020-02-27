AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of AZZ worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

AZZ traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 1,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. AZZ Inc has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

