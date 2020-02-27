Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 80,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,046.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,103 shares of company stock worth $13,413,960. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

