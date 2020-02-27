Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AVG traded down GBX 34.90 ($0.46) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 280.10 ($3.68). 35,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,181. Avingtrans has a 12-month low of GBX 198.10 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.02 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 million and a PE ratio of 35.01.

Separately, FinnCap increased their target price on Avingtrans from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

