Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Up 9.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) shares shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Asante Solutions traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $9.99, 3,175,167 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 1,281,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

