Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.60. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.