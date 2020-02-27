Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.19. 35,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,221. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $156.09 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

