Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $46.59 on Monday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

