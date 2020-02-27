Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.20.

ANIK stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 14.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.