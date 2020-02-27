Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after acquiring an additional 225,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,770,000 after acquiring an additional 140,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.