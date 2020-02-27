Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
About Anheuser Busch Inbev
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
