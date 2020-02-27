Andrew J. O’neill Buys 5,325 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $171,944.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,216.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Central Securities by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 71,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Central Securities by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

