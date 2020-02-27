Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $42.60

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 409,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 155,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,199 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 74.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

