Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sailpoint Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 42,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,264. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

