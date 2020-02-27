Analysts Issue Forecasts for Archrock Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archrock in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 30,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.81. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.06%.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 13,160 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,810 shares of company stock worth $203,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

