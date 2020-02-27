Analysts Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. 66,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,767. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $738.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.94.

ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

