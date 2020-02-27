Analysts Anticipate X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given X Financial an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of X Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of X Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 57,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,295. The firm has a market cap of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.19. X Financial has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

