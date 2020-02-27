Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at SunTrust Banks

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 96,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,327. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

