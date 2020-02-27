AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,519,000 after acquiring an additional 107,924 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 423,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 148,991 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

