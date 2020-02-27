AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Mark V. Shoen Acquires 5,420 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $343.46 per share, with a total value of $1,861,553.20. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UHAL opened at $332.62 on Thursday. AMERCO has a one year low of $332.50 and a one year high of $426.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,358,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth approximately $15,143,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.