Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 590.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. 48,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,550. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 361.10, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,162 shares of company stock worth $57,296,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.03.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

