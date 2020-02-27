Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

ALNY traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 374,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

