Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,575 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 794.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

MDRX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 63,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,563. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

