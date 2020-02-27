Alliant Energy’s (LNT) Positive Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LNT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NYSE LNT opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

