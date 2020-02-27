Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $219.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.27.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $8.39 on Thursday, hitting $136.34. 4,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,593. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

