Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $219.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.27.
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $8.39 on Thursday, hitting $136.34. 4,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,593. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $183.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
