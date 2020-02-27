Algoma Central (ALC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$12.20 and a 1 year high of C$14.05. The firm has a market cap of $497.67 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.