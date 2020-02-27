Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $141.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.43 and a one year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,111,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $113,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

