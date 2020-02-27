Alexandre Dayon Sells 848 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexandre Dayon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.32.

On Monday, December 16th, Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71.

NYSE CRM opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.73.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

