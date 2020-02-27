Alexander Molyneux Purchases 130,000 Shares of Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) Stock

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) insider Alexander Molyneux purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,450.00 ($24,432.62).

Shares of ASX:G1A opened at A$0.22 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 million and a P/E ratio of -30.71. Galena Mining Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.43 ($0.30).

About Galena Mining

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Abra Base Metals project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. Its projects also include the Mulgul and the Jillawarra-woodlands projects.

