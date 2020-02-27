Alberto Lavandeira Buys 30,000 Shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) Stock

Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) insider Alberto Lavandeira acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.89. Atalaya Mining PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 170.60 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.45 ($3.18).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

