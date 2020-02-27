Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

