Alastair Clayton Purchases 375,000 Shares of Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM) insider Alastair Clayton bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,798.74).

Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.71. Primorus Investments PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.