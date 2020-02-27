AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-557.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.80 million.AlarmCom also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. 22,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

