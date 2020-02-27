AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AK Steel in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AK Steel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

AKS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of AKS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 452,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.76 million, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.90. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AK Steel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.