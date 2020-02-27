AES (AES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AES stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. AES has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.