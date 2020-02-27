AES (AES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AES stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. AES has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Get AES alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.26.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.