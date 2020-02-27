Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,174,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

