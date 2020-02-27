ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $434.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $207,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 195,450 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

