Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.31. The stock had a trading volume of 92,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,639. The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.