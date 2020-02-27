A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AOS. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,809. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 355,160 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

