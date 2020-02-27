432 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 2,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 120,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the third quarter valued at $11,144,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,870,872. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,949. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $140.55. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

