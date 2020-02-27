3,292 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,457,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 44,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:NGM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,145. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

