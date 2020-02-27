2,606 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

BSJK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 2,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

