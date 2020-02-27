1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONEM. Piper Sandler started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,765. 1life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

