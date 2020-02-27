1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

