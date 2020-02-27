1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €35.00 by Barclays

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.78 ($36.95).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €22.06 ($25.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.63 and a 200 day moving average of €24.87. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a fifty-two week high of €39.08 ($45.44).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

