126 Shares in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.14.

NYSE:SAM traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,363. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.16 and a 200-day moving average of $384.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,936 shares of company stock worth $32,483,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

