-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Nextdecade posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nextdecade.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

NEXT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,429. Nextdecade has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $542.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextdecade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nextdecade by 995.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextdecade by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

