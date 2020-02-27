$0.04 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.68. 17,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

