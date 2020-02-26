Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zynga posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 174.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 721,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,118 shares of company stock worth $7,858,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Zynga by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

