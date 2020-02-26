Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $54.51

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.30, but opened at $54.51. Zscaler shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 195,556 shares traded.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,432,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

